With just a few months under her belt as the Pike County assessor, Tracy Riffle Foster said she is learning just how much she enjoys the job for which the people elected her.
Foster won the office last November during the general election. Others elected at the same time took over at their jobs after the first of the year. However, because of when the tax records are closed out for the year, Foster did not step into the roll of county assessor until August. The books closed in June,
One of her first goals when taking over as assessor, she said, was to create a nice working environment for her staff. That included repainting and sprucing up the office space, including adding a break room where three desks used to be.
“My goal was to have happy employees,” she said. “A happy office is a productive office.”
Foster noted that it’s important for people to be able step away from their desks and take a few breaks during the day, especially at lunch. Working with the public, she said, there are times people come in upset.
“Some people don’t understand the process about what the assessor’s office does,” she said. “Our assessments determine the taxes (county residents pay),” she said, “but we don’t tax people.”
Working as a team, she added, can make all the difference. Foster wanted her people to see her as part of their team and works hard to make sure they all stay at the same level.
“Everything one of us does, affects the whole office,” she explained.
The State Tax Commission is pushing for value increases, Foster said. She recently sent a letter to the STC office explaining her position on such increases.
“It has been about 10 years since Pike County had an increase (in real estate values),” she said. But she doesn’t want to make huge increases in property owners’ assessments because they wouldn’t be able to afford their taxes.
“I would rather do it in small increments, instead of the State Tax Commission coming in and telling us we have to do it all at once,” she said.
“Now we’re at a point where the marketplace is just crazy,” she said. She believes the market will even out fairly soon, so she doesn’t want to start making increases until that happens.
“We’re not going to stay at the prices brought on by the bidding wars,” Foster explained. Keeping that in mind, she said, the county needs to bring in enough tax revenue to function.
“If we were all assessed where we really should be,” she said, “it would lower the tax rate. If everyone pays less (based on assessments), “then we have to pay more in taxes.”
Not everyone pays property tax, she said, but everyone does pay personal property tax.
Because of COVID-19, she noted that the prices for several types of vehicles increased, such as for campers, RVs and boats.
When people couldn’t travel, she explained, they bought these types of vehicles, driving up demand and costs.
Since 2015, she said, vehicle prices increased.
“And they’re going to increase again in 2022,” she added. Her office does not set the value of personal property but instead uses NADA (National Automobile Dealer Association) as required by state statute.
Foster said she would also like to see more tax breaks for senior citizens.
“I think Missouri seriously lacks in (that area),” she added. Foster also understands that if you give a break in one area, the tax revenue would have to be found elsewhere.
She liked that Missouri is initiating the Wayfair Tax, where the state and local municipalities can get a use tax from online retailers. She believes the proposal will be on the ballot during the April ballot, but worries the wording might confuse some voters.
“Each county has to get the voters’ approval to get their share of the money,” she said. It’s not that they will be paying for another tax, she explained, but giving permission for the county to get its fair share of the money from the online sales tax.
“We have to pay it now,” she said, “but the county is not seeing any of it.” It’s up to the people to make sure that happens.
Once the county starts getting more of that tax money, Foster reiterated that she wants to do more for senior citizens.
“My gosh, even Illinois has senior exemptions,” she said, though Missouri does offer one, but the person has to come in a fill out an application first.
“If they qualify for it,” she said, “they get a portion of that tax back when they get their tax refund.”
In the interim between the election and when she took over the job, Foster said she went through training on mass appraisals.
She said all elected county assessors are required to take yearly classes.
“I do love the position,” Foster added. “I like meeting all the people.”
