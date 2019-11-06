Teresa Ellsworth, of Bowling Green, has been promoted to property management director at the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation.
Ellsworth joined the agency last year as an administrative assistant for property management. In her new job, she will oversee 27 NECAC-managed apartment complexes with more than 2,000 units.
“I’m looking forward to revamping our program and providing families with safe, affordable places to live as soon as possible,” she said.
Ellsworth attended Belleville, Ill., East High School and earned an associate degree in criminal justice from St. Charles Community College. She is currently working on a bachelor’s degree in social work.
