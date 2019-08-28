Highway Patrol logo

NEW HARTFORD – Cecil Harness, 21, of New Hartford, Mo., was seriously injured by a car crash on the night of Thursday, Aug. 22.

Harness was driving south on Route O south of Missouri 161 when his 2016 Ford F250 travelled off the right side of the road after 11 p.m. The Highway Patrol reported that Harness was not wearing a safety device.

Harness was taken by Pike County EMS to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis.

