After months of working to build up a new police force in Louisiana, Police Chief Christopher Heatherly announced that the city has hired Josh Baker to fill the role of detective.
Baker, who has been working as a lieutenant with the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, said that he is looking forward to serving the citizens of Louisiana.
“I loved my job in Ralls County, but there is a lot of work that needs to be done here in my own community,” said Baker. “I started working part time for the city a few months ago. I was reluctant to leave Ralls County at first, but I grew increasingly aware of the fact that I needed to make a positive impact right here at home. I am currently in the process of fulfilling my two week notice with the sheriff’s office and I will officially be full time with Louisiana on March 17,” he added.
Baker has a long list of qualifying skills for his new role. Approaching 25 years of service in law enforcement, Baker started out as a corrections officer at the Pike County Jail in 1999. After working in that role for a year he transferred to dispatch. In 2001, after graduating from the academy, he responded to his first call as a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy on Sept. 11, 2001. He would go on to gain the position of chief deputy at Pike County where he worked until 2020. He also served as the chief of police for the city of Frankford, Mo., for five years. Baker said that the position of detective would be a vital role in Louisiana.
“When the position of detective is not filled, there are a lot of things that fall through the cracks. You will have a certain number of officers working different rotations and will be off for several days at a time. So for example, if an officer works a case on the last day of their schedule, there potentially may be no follow up for several days. Also, having a detective who is free of patrol requirements and call response, opens the opportunity to be able to really work a case in a more thorough manner. Not all crime that happens in Louisiana is perpetuated by our citizens. So, a detective may have to work outside of the city to solve a case that happened locally. There are also other avenues and tools at the disposal of a detective, but the most important aspect is that there is a genuine level of care for the community. That is why most of us get into this profession to begin with. Because we want to help make a positive difference where we live,” said Baker.
With detective work being his point of focus in Ralls County, Baker said that he is up for the job challenge in Louisiana. He added that there are big city crimes that happen locally despite the small town population and atmosphere. Baker is a resident of Louisiana. He is married and has six children. He and his wife, Kristen, are also foster parents.
