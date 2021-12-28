When Laura Stumbaugh won the election to fill the unexpired term of the previous Pike County clerk, Susie Oberdalhoff, she said she felt like she was stepping in to a job she had already known.
Stumbaugh said she worked in the clerk’s office for eight years before deciding to run for office. She won on the Republican ticket last November, taking over the position in January of this year.
Now that she’s approaching her one-year anniversary in the position, Stumbaugh had a little time to reflect about her time in office.
Most of the time she spent in the office was working for Melissa Kempke, Stumbaugh said.
“She taught me everything I know (about the job),” Stumbaugh added. “I could have never taken the job over if I hadn’t worked for her, because she taught me everything.”
With all those years doing on-the-job training, Stumbaugh said there were no big surprises when she took over the job as county clerk.
“I mean, if there’s anything new we come across,” she said, “we just work through it.”
The job is everything she thought it would be. Because one person can’t know everything, Stumbaugh said she is grateful to have the staff she does working with her. Both Donna Owens the deputy clerk for the county, and Amber Brooks, who does accounts payable and a multitude of other jobs, work with Stumbaugh.
Because she was filling the unexpired term of the previous county clerk, Stumbaugh will have to face re-election again come next November.
That doesn’t worry her, she said. She noted that she’s not a politician.
“But it is a lot of work that comes at a very busy time of year,” she said. “There are a lot of pieces that go into it, but I’m not worried about it.”
The county clerk’s office handles election efforts at the county level, and there’s a lot that goes into running an election.
“When we get through with an election,” she said, “it is very rewarding; it’s a rewarding job.”
“I love this job a lot,” she said. “We all work really hard every day to make our voters glad they voted for us,” she added.
At the city clerk office they see it all, Owens said. It’s the hub for the county.
They stay busy all the time, Stumbaugh added. “But that’s the way we like it.”
“It’s not peaches and cream every day,” she said, “but we’re doing good.”
It’s teamwork that makes the difference, they said.
