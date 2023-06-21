Intern to earn college credit for work with city
On June 5, Bryan Spencer was hired at Louisiana City Hall as the new city administrator.
Before this, Spencer was a state representative. He had also been a teacher in Missouri, and before that, he lived and taught in Florida.
Spencer said, “I am perfectly happy being a teacher. I was in Florida teaching. I taught in Missouri for 32 years.” He retired from teaching before throwing his hat in the ring to become a state representative.
He served as a state rep for the entire term limit, and then retired from that as well.
“When I was in Florida, I was working on my Florida retirement,” he said.
Spencer has received countless awards for his teaching. In Missouri, Bryan Spencer was added to the Education Hall of Fame. After being in Florida for only four months, Spencer had already received Local Teacher of the Year, Regional Teacher of the Year, Florida Teacher of the Year, and was a finalist for National Teacher of the Year.
Spencer said he feels that he has mastered teaching. When someone had reached out to him about the open position of Louisiana’s city administrator, he felt that the small town nature of Louisiana would present him with exciting new challenges and experiences.
“Here I have a chance to do something new and exciting and meet new people and new challenges, and that’s why I came,” he said. “I love to take a problem and find a solution. My expertise—as far as a transferable skill—is I’m very good at connecting dots, and so far that’s what I’ve been trying to do in my eight days (at this post).
“We’re already making major changes. I really didn’t know what to expect from the first City Council meeting that I attended. Although it was a little chaotic, a lot of good came out of that meeting. I think the people that are here at City Hall are good and honest people.”
He could not speak about the city’s recent staff upheaval because he didn’t know the ones who left.
“The people that are here now, have given me the first impression that they have the heart of the city, that they’re not trying to use the city for their personal gains and that shows because you can get a job anywhere that pays more than we do. And we have some talented individuals here,” added Spencer.
The job of city administrator is all about, “Putting out fires and connecting dots, and finding resources,” Spencer said.
He also said that he has enjoyed his time as city administrator so far, and that the people of Louisiana have been very welcoming. Above all else, he really enjoys being a servant of Louisiana.
Spencer said he has been bringing in investors and giving tours to try and bring Louisiana back to life.
The city also brought on a new intern—Enoch Schloeman.
He said he appreciated the opportunity to work for the city of Louisiana.
“I don’t have much experience, and so being able to come to a city that’s willing to give me experience is very rewarding. I appreciate that,” he said.
Schloeman is earning college credit at East Central College in Union, Mo., for his work as an intern.
He said he really enjoys the jobs he does, as well as his working with the other people at City Hall. One of his favorite parts, however, is that he gets to learn more about the way a city works.
“The best part of this new experience is definitely how much I have learned about the inner workings of a city and meeting new people,” he explained. “I will also be able to use the knowledge I have acquired here in my career later on as I work for a city in administration or as a director of operations or even just city planning work, such as zoning.”
There are, however, some challenges that go along with the internship, he said. The most obvious, as an intern, “I get the work no one else wants.”
