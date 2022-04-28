13 honored for their lifesaving efforts on and off the job
The training center at the Northeast Correctional Center was filled to capacity with friends, family and colleagues of 13 staff members who saved or tried to save a life.
Warden Dan Redington thanked those who took time out of their busy day to come and help celebrate “some folks who have done something extraordinary in this line of work.
“We oftentimes don’t get recognized for a lot of the good things we do,” he added. “We only tend to make the news for the bad things.”
The people being honored had stepped up and saved or tried to save someone’s life, he noted, with most of the events being recognized having taken place inside NECC. He did add that one event took place out in the community.
“So, that’s a pretty big deal, as well,” Redington said.
On hand for the ceremony was State Rep. Chad Perkins, R-40th. He wanted those present to know that a settlement had been made concerning their overtime pay, and that more information would be forthcoming this week. He was also there to present those being honored with resolutions from the House of Representatives for their lifesaving actions.
He said he was impressed that one of the lifesaving events happened out in the community and reiterated how much a part of the community NECC is, not only because it is the largest employer in the area.
Jeff Harrison, the first recipient, was not able to be at the ceremony, but Redington wanted those present to know the effort he went to when he was out in the community.
“He is a CO2 here, and on Aug. 3, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. he was at the Ayerco on Mark Twain Avenue in Hannibal, Mo., when he heard what sounded like a cry for help. He entered the men’s restroom and found an elderly gentleman on the floor.” It appeared the man had fallen and he was bleeding heavily from his nose and a cut on his head. After instructing the station attendant to call 911, Harrison retrieved a first-aid kit and attempted to stop the bleeding. Once he was able to stop the bleeding, Harrison went and got the man’s wife from the parking area, and then stayed with them until the ambulance arrived.
“Jeff is a valued employee here, and were just thankful that he was there at the time to avoid something more serious from happening,” Redington said.
Lana Byram received recognition for dislodging a food item from an offender’s throat who was choking. She remained with the inmate until he recovered. She could not be there for the ceremony, but her son came to accept the award in her behalf.
Joseph Lambert, Vicki Utterback, Gage Dill, and Shelby Johns worked last year to help an offender who was unresponsive in the shower. Redington said a Code 16 was called and the staff responded. They started CPR and assisted medical personnel, who arrived later.
“Although the offender did not survive,” Redington said, “they put all they had into saving him.”
Della Carpenter, Carl Ulrich, Hillari Wilson, and Jessica Portwood were honored for their response to a Code 16. An offender had become unresponsive. CPR was started and the offender was moved to medical where he was administered three doses of Narcan. The staff kept him going until he was transported to Pike County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Darren Cassady, Chad Ream and Damian Austin were being honored for their efforts during a Code 16. The offender was discovered slumped on his side and foaming at the mouth, according to the report. He still had a pulse, so the staff were carrying him to medical when his heart stopped. They started CPR and kept going for 40 minutes until a defibulator shock was administered, restarting the offender’s heart.
Redington said they had to continually take turns doing CPR to avoid fatigue.
“This was one where you all really went above and beyond there,” he added. “And I know having done those myself in the past how they can wear you out real fast—especially 40 minutes worth. Congratulations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.