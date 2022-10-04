Self-Help program

NECAC’s Howard Sommer, left, works with Self-Help Housing Program participant Bob Sergent. Submitted photo

The North East Community Action Corp. is seeking homeowners for a program that provides free materials with participants doing the labor.

NECAC administers the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Housing program in Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties.

