NECAC’s Jesse Ohnemus and Jacob Windmiller unload air conditioners. Seventy-five units, donated by Ameren Missouri and Cool Down Missouri, are being distributed by NECAC to the elderly and disabled in nine Missouri counties. Submitted photo
The Northeast Community Action Corp. is offering free air conditioners to qualifying elderly and disabled residents of nine Missouri counties.
The 75 window units were donated by Ameren Missouri and Cool Down Missouri. Ameren customers living in Lewis, Lincoln, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, St. Charles and Warren counties can participate.
“We encourage elderly and disabled customers of Ameren to give us a call and set up an appointment with the NECAC Service Center in their county,” said NECAC’s Kayla Wasson.
“It’s very important that as temperatures rise, people the most at risk for health problems stay cool.”
Applicants should bring to their appointments a Social Security card, proof of last month of income and their latest Ameren bill. Air conditioners are available at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis.
More information is available by calling one of the following NECAC Service Centers:
• Lewis County: 408 S. Fourth in Canton—573-288-3969.
• Lincoln County: 11 Woodcrest Dr. in Troy—636-528-7604.
• Monroe County: 314 N. Washington in Paris—660-327-4110.
• Montgomery County: 137 Farnen in Montgomery City—573-564-3606.
• Pike County: 805 Bus. Hwy. 61 North in Bowling Green— 573-324-2207.
• Ralls County: 411 Main in New London—573-985-2411.
• Randolph County: 1903 N. Morley Suite B in Moberly—660-263-6595.
• St. Charles County: 3400 Meadow Pointe Drive in O’Fallon -- 636-272-3477.
• Warren County: 120 E. Main in Warrenton— 636-456-8191.
