2023 NECAC air conditioner giveaway

NECAC’s Jesse Ohnemus and Jacob Windmiller unload air conditioners. Seventy-five units, donated by Ameren Missouri and Cool Down Missouri, are being distributed by NECAC to the elderly and disabled in nine Missouri counties. Submitted photo

The Northeast Community Action Corp. is offering free air conditioners to qualifying elderly and disabled residents of nine Missouri counties.

The 75 window units were donated by Ameren Missouri and Cool Down Missouri. Ameren customers living in Lewis, Lincoln, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, St. Charles and Warren counties can participate.

Recommended for you