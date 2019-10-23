BOWLING GREEN – The 12-county area not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) 36-member Board of Directors held its Annual Meeting and Installation of Officers and Directors Dinner on Oct. 22 at the Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall in Bowling Green.
The dinner was well-attended by NECAC board members, employees and guests. Entertainment was provided by Bowling Green musician Donna Grote.
In his annual report, NECAC President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick gave a thorough account of the past year’s activities and offered praise to board members, staff and volunteers.
"I think we can all agree it’s been another very productive, successful and winning year for the entire NECAC team,” Patrick said. “NECAC has proven itself a true championship team. We are Community Action champions.”
Patrick completed his 34th year as the agency’s chief executive officer, and said in that time the agency has “built up, expanded and added” contracted social service, community health and public housing programs and services. Its budget has grown to 10 times what it was when Patrick took the job in 1985.
Former Warren County Commissioner Fred Vahle of Warrenton was installed to his first term as Chairman of the Board. Vahle previously served as vice-chairman.
“We’d like to thank the staff for all the work they do and thank the board members for all the time they give,” Vahle said.
State Rep. Jim Hansen honored Past Chairman Lyndon Bode with a House of Representatives resolution for his 24 years on the board, serving 19 as chairman and two as vice-chairman.
Hansen said Bode worked “to empower people and build communities that have changed many lives in this area for the better.”
In his farewell remarks, Bode talked about what he considered “good memories” of working with board members and staff, and offered thanks for allowing him to be part of “something I really believe in.”
“I really appreciate the time here at NECAC,” Bode added. “In leaving, I’m turning it over to good hands. Fred Vahle has been a good friend of mine over the years.”
Charles McCann of St. Joseph, former director of the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) with the Missouri Department of Social Services and a Certified Community Action Professional (CCAP) with the National Community Action Partnership, performed the installation ceremony.
Along with Vahle as Chairman of the Board, following are the other officers McCann installed for 2019-2020:
Vice-Chairman: Mike Bridgins, of St. Peters, St. Charles County; Secretary: D. Randall Cone of Louisiana, Pike County; Trustees: Troy Dawkins of Shelbina, Shelby County; Jane Dorlac of Montgomery City, Montgomery County; and Glenn Eagan of Shelbyville, Shelby County. The six make up the board’s Executive Committee.
Also sworn in were the following Directors:
PIKE COUNTY: Justin Sheppard and Curt Mitchell of Clarksville.
LEWIS COUNTY: Travis Fleer of Lewistown and Kim Darnell and Paul Kinney of Canton.
LINCOLN COUNTY: Matt Bass and Jere Burkemper of Troy and Curtissa Kerr-Hunter of Elsberry.
MACON COUNTY: Clarence Walker, Jean Jones and Mickey Shipp of Macon.
MARION COUNTY: Larry Welch of Hannibal, Josh Wilson of Palmyra and Roy Hark of Hannibal.
MONROE COUNTY: Mike Whelan of rural Stoutsville, Peggy Hultz of Madison and Maxine Jones of Holliday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY: Rich Daniels of Wellsville and Dean Larkin of Montgomery City.
RALLS COUNTY: John Lake and Lowell Jackson of Center, with one vacant position.
RANDOLPH COUNTY: John Truesdell of Huntsville, Lorna Miles of Moberly and Will Barger of Clifton Hill.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY: Mary Hutchison of St. Charles and Diane Hileman of St. Peters.
SHELBY COUNTY: Mary Kraichely of Bethel.
WARREN COUNTY: Richard Veinot of Warrenton and Cheryl Wisdom of Wright City.
NECAC is a 12-county area social service, community health and public housing Community Action Agency that contracts with federal, state and local governments, private businesses and other not-for profit organizations to operate and administer self-sufficiency service programs for the low-income, elderly, youth, disabled and disadvantaged population. The agency’s Central Administration Offices are located in Bowling Green, with NECAC Service Centers operated in each county.
NECAC is one of 19 non-profit Community Action Agencies in Missouri and part of a national network of 980 agencies. It has 95 full-time and more than 150 part-time employees, with an annual budget of more than $26 million.
