Shipley graduated Louisiana High School in 1983
LOUISIANA—Kathryn Shipley, who grew up here in Louisiana, recently released a new song—“Your Love is enough.”
“I grew up in Louisiana and lived there up until I graduated from high school in 1983,” said Shipley. “Then I was off to college and new adventures.”
Even though she moved away in 1983, she still has roots in the community. And by roots she means relatives.
“I still have quite a few relatives (in the Louisiana area),” Shipley said. “You may know my cousin, Paula Richardson, (she oversees the bakery department at County Market), honestly she is like my sister. I have many other cousins there, as well.”
Shipley has many fond memories of growing up in Louisiana. She recalled her days at the high school library and the Louisiana Public Library as a little girl. She considers herself a “total book nerd.” While living in Louisiana she said she enjoyed the simple life, and that shows in the songs she sings.
Shipley said the inspiration for her new song came from her old worship leader at the time, Kiersten Rose. She added that, “We did worship together at St. Charles Christian Church in St. Charles in the community of New Town.
“We are now at other churches, but I still do work with St. Charles Christian Church with their traditional service a few times a month, as well as doing work at some other area churches—my home church is Harvester Christian Church in St. Charles, which you can see a few times in the video.”
A video of Shipley singing “Your Love is Enough” was recently released on YouTube at youtube.com/ watch?v= 1SVI93JV0UI, with some very great reviews, this video will be airing on CMT on July 17th. As she puts it a dream come true and a Blessing.
“Kiersten approached me and said she had a song she did a co-write on, with another worship leader who is from Orlando, Florida, named Drew Miller. She said, ‘I have the perfect song for you.’ She actually had 2 songs she pitched to me, but I fell in love with this one. This is how the songwriters have best described the song. It is a song of grace, redemption, for our failures, and our victories. Let this song open hearts, shift the way we treat people, and most of all capture the essence of love the way God has intended us to do so.”
“I truly have been blessed, and it all began at St. Charles Christian Church singing on the worship team there. I am now blessed to say I am a Nashville recording artist and have done very well over the last few years, and I love that as an independent artist that people are actually recognizing my name, and I will say—at my age—it is a pretty great feeling.. And I love that I am be noticed as the lady that is making some pretty inspiring music videos. I have a new song (A Christmas Song) Coming out towards the end of the year, and yes a video will be soon to follow.
For my videos, I could not make this happen without the creative energy from a young man I have partnered with named Dylan Hetelle here in St. Charles he is also the Owner and chief executive officer of Peak Media” (https://www.peakmediateam.com/) And then my magical Nashville Recording team, Daniel Dennis my music producer and my background vocalist Angela Hurt. They are my one two punch to make the magic happen, and make my work so much easier.
Shipley noted that the new song is up for Christian/Gospel song of the year at the Josie Music Awards, which will be held at Dollywood on Labor Day Weekend.
“I also have another song—‘This Will Always be my Town,’ that was written by Ronnie Stoops,” she said. Shipley added that she and Ronnie went to high school together. The song and the music video are up for Song of the year Modern Country (Female Artist) and Video of the Year at the Josie Music Awards, as well.
“Stoops, who now lives in Troy, Mo., pitched ‘This will always be my Town,’ soon after her Josie Music Award in 2019. We filmed the music video back home in Louisiana, Mo., Ronnie wanted this song to be about hope and it was also, a walk on our path of what being from a small town means. That video has received a few awards, as well. I’m very, very proud of it.” That song can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7N6kdRe-czU.
“I hope my newest song inspires many people.” More information on Shipley can be found on her website at https://www.kshipmusic.com/.
“I am working with a PR team in Nashville called, Publicity Nation, I have signed on ‘Your Love is Enough’ to be distributed through the Heart Songs Records label out of Nashville.
Shipley was named Artist of the Year 2019-Gospel/Inspirational/The Josie Music Awards/Dollywood. She also won at the Josie Music Awards in 2018, and her first win was in 2017. She was also a 2019 finalist at the AMG Heritage Music Awards (North Carolina), and Top 10 finalist at the St. Louis Sound Competition. In 2018, Shipley made the first round nomination ballot for the Grammy Awards with two of her songs in which she was also a co-writer.
She has won many other awards, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.