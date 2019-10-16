Louisiana will host more than 100 county officials tomorrow as Pike County takes its turn hosting northeast Missouri's county clerks and commissioners.
As of last week, Pike County Clerk Susie Oberdahlhoff had gotten confirmation from every county but Schuyler County along the Iowa border. The combined meeting of the northeast Missouri county clerks and county commissioners rotates alphabetically through the 18 counties in the coverage area.
According to Oberdahlhoff, the regional meetings make for a more manageable experience than crowded statewide meetings.
"Its a neat opportunity," Oberdahlhoff said.
Programming for the event will include a keynote address from Pike County Associate Court Judge Milan Berry on his approach to criminal justice issues.
State Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin and State Rep. Jim Hansen, the representatives for parts of the region in Jefferson City, will be in attendance alongside a representative of congressman Sam Graves and video messages from Missouri's senators.
Eastern District Commissioner Justin Sheppard said he had provided them with a list of issues he thought county officials of the region would be interested in hearing about, including workforce development, infrastructure, rural broadband and flooding.
Local vendors will serve food at the event, which will be hosted at the American Legion in Louisiana.
Correction: An earlier version of this article gave the wrong venue for the meeting.
