Update: After this article was published in print and online, MoDOT announced that the work had been delayed to later next week and the week after. Pike County Route H will be closed on Sept. 19 and 20. Pike Country Route D will be closed Sept. 23-25. The article has been changed to reflect the new information.
Pike County Route D - Sept. 23-25, traffic will be reduced to one lane from U.S. Route 61 to Missouri Route 79 for pavement work. The work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day with an 11 foot width restriction in place.
EOLIA – Roads coming into Eolia from the north and east will be reduced to one lane next week while the Missouri Department of Transportation makes pavement repairs.
These plans may be delayed if the weather does not cooperate.
On Thursday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 20, a delayed of Rte. H from its intersection with Rte. W to its intersection with Rte. D will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This stretch of Rte. H passes through Paynesville and ends just north of Eolia.
On Monday, Sept. 23 through Wednesday, Sept. 25, Rte. D will be reduced to one lane from its intersection with Hwy. 79 near Louisiana to its intersection with Hwy. 61 near Eolia. That closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and Wednesday, Sept. 18.
A news release issued by MoDOT last Friday urges motorists to excercise caution as they move through these workzones.
For more information, call MoDOT at 1-888-275-6636 or visit modot.org.
Work is also scheduled to continue on the repaving of Hwy. 79. That project is expected to conclude by early October.
