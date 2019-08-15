NEW LONDON – The Missouri Department of Transportation, working with a local citizen’s advisory group, will make short-term safety improvements at the median crossover intersection of U.S. Route 61 and Route A in New London.
“Drivers should start seeing some of these short term safety improvements soon, and survey and design work have begun on a permanent project that will make changes to the access of the intersections of US 61 with Route A and 5th Street,” explained MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Untiedt. He added that these changes will target the cause of recent crashes, traffic crossing US 61 from Route A and 5th Street.
“We appreciate citizens voicing their concerns about safety, and look forward to making the intersection safer for all drivers who use the four-lane, as well as those who are coming off the side roads,” Untiedt said.
Short-term improvements are still being evaluated, but may include rumble strips on Route A. “These are a physical alert that reminds drivers they need to pay attention,” Untiedt explained. In addition, more enhancements could be made to the stop and yield signs. “We also really appreciate any additional law enforcement, which also reminds drivers to really pay attention to what they’re doing at the intersection, as well as their speed,” he added.
MoDOT is planning to work on the design of the median U-turn and offset turn lanes over the next several months. “The movements that have been causing the crashes will be permanently restricted,” Untiedt said. A public meeting will be held later in the fall to show area residents what will be done to make the intersection safer.
To receive updates on this area, or other road work in Ralls County, go to mo.dot.org and sign up for email and/or text alerts. All information about the project will be posted on MoDOT Northeast District’s Ralls County.
