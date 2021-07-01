Closing Mo. Rt. 79 Saturday, July 3 from 5:30 a.m. 8:30 a.m. for the Hannibal Cannibal race. Highway 79 from Church Street in Hannibal to Continental Cement on South 79 will be closed for the race. MoDOT advises that drivers should use an alternate route.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- New business services side by sides and dirt bikes
- Friends and colleagues say farewell to Harvey
- MGRA holds ‘Riding for Dad’ races in Curryville
- Chinn ready for next season
- State rep. says he’s upset over continuation of a non-story
- Workshop brings together local business owners
- PCHD provides drive-through vaccination clinic
- Clopton R-III School District hires interim superintendent
- Bowling Green cancels is BBQ Bash; Kaleo Dade Softball Tournament postponed
- Bowling Green gets new welcome billboard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.