LOUISIANA—Scott Miller, Joel Ford, Perry Whitaker and Adam Macht came together in order to beak the Guinness world record for the fastest canoe trip down the Mississippi River. They started in early May and made their way past Louisiana Thursday evening just as the sun was starting to set.
They set off from Lake Itasca, Minn., on Tuesday, May 4. According to their news release, the original record of 56 days was set in 1937. The current record of 18 days, 4 hours and 51 minutes was set in 2003.
As part of this effort, the team is partnering with the Mississippi River Network to bring attention to challenges facing the river.
“Our goal is to set a new record, but our mission is to raise awareness of the need to preserve the Mississippi River Basin,” said Scott Miller, Mississippi Speed Record team captain.
“The river is a source of drinking water for 18 million people and provides vital habitat to numerous species of plants, birds, fish and other wildlife. It is a vital source of economic and community activities and an iconic part of America’s history that deserves our protection,” said Kelly McGinnis, Mississippi River Network executive director.
There was little time for them to mingle with their followers who lined the shore. In fact, the intrepid paddlers stayed on the far side of the river as they passed Louisiana. Large barges continued to move upstream in the deeper parts of the river channel, leaving the paddlers to navigate the shallower end.
Several people came and went during the day, looking for the Mississippi Speed Record team. Early estimates had them reaching Louisiana in the morning, then the afternoon. But they had been delayed close to five hours during the day when they became stuck behind the same tugboat twice going through the locks along the river, said John Ackerman, who was with the support crew. He stopped in Louisiana to scout a landing spot in case the four men needed to change positions or pick up more provisions. If there were going to keep going, the support crews would take the needed supplies to them wherever they decided to pull in, while they continued their run for the Gulf of Mexico along the 2,300-mile trip.
John said in order to follow the guidelines for the Guinness record, if a lock and dam was working, the team had to use it, which is why they were delayed when they got stuck behind the tugboat.
“That does give them the opportunity to eat and drink,” he said. So, once they were clear, they could try and make up the time they lost by continuing past Louisiana.
“It looks as though they got out of lock and dam No. 22 at 4:38 p.m.,” he said. He estimated they would be coming through Louisiana at about 8:30 p.m., but the team made it there well ahead of that time. Ackerman said he was excited to join the support crew just for the opportunity to travel along the Mississippi and learn about all the towns and people who live along the river.
Locals who were following the GPS data from the canoe showed up mere minutes before the four men passed under the Champ Clark Bridge. Even though some held signs, most knew the racing crew was too far away to read them. That prompted those on shore to blare their vehicle horns and shout to the men across the river. They were rewarded by shouts back from the team as they rowed past on their way south. Cindy Whitlock was there with her husband, Mike. Her sign said “Row, Row, Row! MSR Team! Louisiana, MO.”
“When Joey Cargol came through, we took him out to dinner,” Cindy said. Cargol did a solo trip down the Mississippi in a restored 1947 cedar canoe last year. “He’s become a really good friend of ours,” she added. “He was from Louisiana, and we got to take him all over and take photos by the Louisiana sign.”
Ackerman said the folks at Two Rivers Marina were wonderful. They offered to let the paddlers come in and use their showers, but he explained, they are going 24/7 on the river and would not be able to stop. However, the support crews in the safety boats might, he added.
Because they were pushing for a speed record, wrote Todd Foster, the lead adviser to the team, team leader Scott Miller answered some frequently asked questions ahead of time.
The motivation for this race is clearly to beat the world record, he wrote, but it is more than that.
“For me, it’s about joy. I love to paddle and I love to exercise and be outside and I love to plan things and work as a team,” Miller said. “This project combines all of that. I can’t wait to be in the world of the river for over two weeks non-stop. I love looking at the sky, the water, the light, the clouds, the trees, the boats and the cities—they are all every-changing and fascinating.”
Miller grew up riding his bike to the Coon Rapids Dam. He lives just eight blocks from the river in south Minneapolis.
“Also, it’s America’s most iconic river and the river of Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer—it’s a river that conjures a feeling of epic-ness. Also, it starts in my home state of Minnesota and has more miles in Minnesota than any other state.”
He was asked about the qualities of his teammates in the canoe on this journey.
“As I’ve asked questions and written about my planning for this journey online I’ve been active in a few different online paddling groups, including the community of the ‘MR340’ race, a 340 mile race on the Missouri river across the state of Missouri. It’s from this community that Perry Whitaker comes, as he’s paddled the race twelve times. Perry heard about our adventure and expressed interest and I found out he is an expert on stretch of the Mississippi between St. Louis and Cairo, Ill., and has paddled it many times. He also loves to paddle as much as possible.
“Next, Joel Ford also heard I was looking for people online; in his case he heard about it through the world of Adventure Racing, a sport in which Joel has been on a national championship winning team. Joel is an experienced endurance athlete who knows how to work with a team, and he thought what we were doing sounded really fun and he thought it would be fun to learn the marathon canoe paddling techniques we all have had to learn.
“Finally, when I went to buy my canoe from Piragis Outfitters in northern MInnesota on the edge of the Boundary Waters (in June of 2020) I met a guy there whose colleagues all said he was the guy that liked to paddle as often as possible in the Boundary Waters and likes to go as far and fast as he can. In the fall of 2020 I remembered that and called the outfitter and asked to talk to the guy that ‘paddles fast and far.’ They said, ‘oh you mean Adam!’ I told him about our plan and he was excited to join the team with his wealth of knowledge and experience.”
To those who want to follow their journey, Miller wrote: “Follow along with our trip on our Facebook page at fb.com/mississippispeedrecord, where we will have a link to our live GPS location and lots of videos and updates about how far ahead or behind the record we are.” He also asked everyone to go to 1mississippi.org and sign up to be a river citizen.
“It’s free and when you sign up,” he said. “1Mississippi will send you updates a few times a year about events, actions and information related to protecting and appreciating the incredible Mississippi river.”
