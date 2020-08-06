BOWLING GREEN—Once Jim Arico had been elected mayor, it became necessary for him to step down from his position on the Bowling Green Park Board to avoid a conflict of interest. Arico made the move during the Board of Aldermen meeting July 20.
In other news from the meeting, the aldermen approved the sale of a small parcel of land adjacent to the Bowling Green Reservoir to a local farmer.
Years ago, said City Clerk, Linda Luebrecht, the road leading to the reservoir was moved to its current location. When that happened, a small amount of land ended up on the other side of the road, separated from the park. It was during a recent survey, she explained, that the city realized what had happened. The Gamm family had been farming that parcel of land all along and city decided that because it wasn’t attached to anything, it would be better to sell it.
The aldermen voted to allow Wade L. Gamm and Kimberly A. Gamm to buy the parcel, which was amounted to 1.52 acres.
The aldermen also voted to vacate a public alley that ran north and south from Centennial and Locust streets by the Presbyterian Church. The alley ran between the church and a private home.
Luebrecht said, “You can’t really tell there’s an alleyway there anymore, because it has been so many years since it has been used as an alley.” Grass grew over it, and the homeowners maintained the property as part of their own. “So, there was no reason to even have it open,” she added. The homeowners wanted to put in a sidewalk to connect with the church’s sidewalk. They didn’t want to leave a gap for pedestrians. “It made sense to vacate the alley,” Luebrecht said.
In preparation for the Rhythm in the Park event coming at the end of the month, the board of aldermen approved the liquor license applications for Beer Outside LLC and Small Batch Winery.
She noted that everything for Rhythm in the Park is still on.
Another $5,911 was paid to Four Points Land Surveying & Engineering for professional services on Locust Street, and North Main Cross waterline project. They also approved the final payment on Highway 54 water/sewer relocation in the amount of $12,520.16.
A stop sign installation was approved for Lydia Pass in Abby Estates.
The roundabout project is still ongoing with a payment of $42,450 going to McClure Engineering. Luebrecht said there is “still quite a bit to do before construction. Bids need to go out, actual construction probably won’t start until after January 2021.”
Financing for the roundabout and the Locust/Main Cross sewer project was approved. Luebrecht said the cost of the roundabout is about $1.4 million. Half of that cost, $750,000 would be paid by MoDOT. It turns out, she noted, that the sewer is not as costly as previously expected—around $150,000. Street repairs at about $450,000. Locust has been an issue for several years, she added. “Lots of complaints about the condition of the road, which is why the aldermen are starting the water/sewer project here first.”
Mayor Jim Arico then made several appointments: Christina Orf was re-appointed to the Library Board, term expiring 2023; James Turner was re-appointed to the Library Board, term expiring 2023. Calvin Colbert was also reappointed to the Library Board, term expiring 2023.
De Butler was reappointed to the Park Board, term expiring 2023; Elizabeth O’Farrell was appointed to the Park Board, term expiring 2023, as was Elizabeth O’Farrell to the Park Board; and Jane Gartman, term expiring 2023.
Also appointed to the Park Board by Arico were Mary Vallie, term expiring 2022; and Mark Rhodes, term expiring 2022.
Present during the board meeting were: Arico called the meeting to order. In attendance were Alderman Dennis Morrison, Alderman Mark Bair, Alderman Diane Kirkpatrick, Alderman Mike Pugh, Alderman Kim Luebrecht and Alderman Terry Burris. Others in attendance were City Attorney Malaine Hagemeier, and City Clerk/Administrator Linda Luebrecht.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.