During the Louisiana city council meeting last Monday, a public statement regarding an incident that involved the mayor was approved by the council for public release. Copies of the statement which were drafted by the council were printed and made available to citizens who were present at the meeting.
The statement described the following: “The council has investigated a workplace complaint by hearing eyewitness testimony that coincides on the following points: 1. The mayor improperly threatened an employee with employment repercussions for the performance of a council-related request. 2. The mayor banged his hand on office furniture and raised his voice to a volume that caused fear to an employee and caused co-workers to come to that employee’s aid.”
The incident arose after miscommunication between Councilman Nick Fregeau and Mayor Tim Carter regarding the scheduling of a meeting. Carter explained in his statement that he had not yet appointed new standing committees and that a sudden committee meeting just prior to his appointments would be counterproductive.
“I sent out an email for council members to submit any agenda items by April 20, as to be placed on the regular council meeting on April 25,” Carter wrote. “Council member Fregeau responded with agenda items, not for the regular meeting but for an Ordinance Committee meeting. I responded that I was looking for agenda items for the regular council meeting. I further expressed by email that I had drafted new standing committees along with appointments and that the Ordinance Committee should wait until the new committee was ratified.
“On April 18, by the end of the day, there had been no further communication on the subject. As I left the office for the day, I asked the city clerk to let Council Member Fregeau know to contact me if he was still wanting to hold a committee meeting, as I felt it would not be proper due to the new appointments for the committee. Later in the day, around 6:30 in the evening while at home, I noticed that the city’s Facebook page had posted the notice for an Ordinance Committee meeting.
“Upon my understanding, this was not a proper notice as it was less than 24-hour’s notice for the public. I went to City Hall and found the city clerk and Council Member Kiffany Ardeneaux in the office. Police Chief Will Jones, Officer Embly and City Administrator Kelly Henderson were in the city administrator’s office. I asked the city clerk if she had informed Council Member Fregeau of my concern, and she said that she had. I expressed that he should have waited and that if he had concerns, he would have recourse. I then stated to the city clerk that I felt the notice was improper due to the 24-hour notice requirement and she stated that it was posted in time.
“At that time, I stated that I would have to seek what recourse I had. The city clerk looked confused, and I explained that this had nothing to do with her. She then yelled out ‘Yes it does, you’re threatening my job!’ At that time, Council Member Ardeneaux rushed over and yelled, ‘What did you tell her?’ At this point, I turned around and left the office. As a result of this incident, Council Members Fregeau, Ardeneaux, and Evans initiated a special council meeting for April 21 to discuss council authority and a ‘hostile work environment.’”
After several meetings and much discussion on the matter, the council found that the mayor’s actions were deserving of a letter of reprimand. Actions that, according to the letter included, “Sowing discord in the community,” and “Taking to Facebook to call the special meeting a ‘Witch hunt’ and asking the public for ‘moral support and prayer.’
The public statement released by the council stated that the council is working to secure a healthy work environment at City Hall.
“The council is committed to ensuring a safe and harmonious workplace for all its employees and accordingly wishes to record official displeasure with the manner in which this situation was handled,” according to the statement.
Carter’s public statement ended with his expressed desire of bringing city government together for the good of the community.
“I will continue to fight for our city and for improving our city government,” Carter wrote. “The people of Louisiana deserve it and I was elected to help bring about positive change. Everyone knew it would be a challenge, myself included. I will continue to ask for prayer and support from the community in order for us to steer our destiny to a positive place that is absent of personal agendas or gains.”
