Three seats on the Bowling Green City Council are up for re-election, as well as they mayor's seat.
Filing for seats on Bowling Green’s City Council and for the mayor’s office are open until Tuesday, Dec. 28. Three of the aldermen incumbents have filed for re-election, as well as the mayor.
In Ward 1, Mike Pugh, the incumbent, has filed for re-election. Austin Wasson has filed to run against Pugh.
In Ward 2, Mark Bair, the incumbent, has filed for re-election. He will face off against Rebecca Grummel and Judy Ray for that ward in a three-way race.
In Ward 3, Dennis Morrison, the incumbent, has filed for re-election. As of this writing, no one has filed to run against him.
Mayor Jim Arico, the incumbent, has filed for re-election. As of this writing, no one has filed to run against him.
