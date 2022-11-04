Mayor's proclamation to Alspaw family

Mayor Tim Carter, left, presents a proclamation to Karen Alspaw, with her sons Clayton and Cameron in memory of her husband, Mitch Alspaw. Photo by Woodrow Polston

Members of the City of Louisiana council met for regular session on Monday, Oct. 24, at City Hall. All members were present except Ward IV Councilman Rodney Dolbeare. After the roll call and Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Tim Carter presented a proclamation to the family of Mitch Alspaw.

“I have been authorized by the City Council to give this proclamation to Karen, after the passing of her husband, Mitch Alspaw,” said Carter. “The City of Louisiana gives this recognition for the selfless public service of Mitch Alspaw for his dedication in his profession as a firefighter and law enforcement officer. Mitch started his career with the Buffalo Township Fire Protection district in 1995, where he worked and achieved the ranks of lieutenant, captain, assistant chief, and was promoted to fire chief in 2011. He retired in 2014. Mitch started his career with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 as a corrections officer and was promoted to dispatch in 2015 and promoted to assistant jail administrator in 2018. He went on to become the Pike County court bailiff in 2020. Mitch and Karen demonstrated and instilled their beliefs upon their children, Clinton, Clayton and Cameron with the spirit of public service and community betterment toward their fellow neighbors. Now therefore, let it be proclaimed, I, Tim Carter, by virtue and authority of the City of Louisiana, cause this proclamation to be issued and signed by its mayor, and counter signed by its clerk, and sealed with the city seal, this 24th day of October, 2022,” he added.

