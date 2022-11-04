Members of the City of Louisiana council met for regular session on Monday, Oct. 24, at City Hall. All members were present except Ward IV Councilman Rodney Dolbeare. After the roll call and Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Tim Carter presented a proclamation to the family of Mitch Alspaw.
“I have been authorized by the City Council to give this proclamation to Karen, after the passing of her husband, Mitch Alspaw,” said Carter. “The City of Louisiana gives this recognition for the selfless public service of Mitch Alspaw for his dedication in his profession as a firefighter and law enforcement officer. Mitch started his career with the Buffalo Township Fire Protection district in 1995, where he worked and achieved the ranks of lieutenant, captain, assistant chief, and was promoted to fire chief in 2011. He retired in 2014. Mitch started his career with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 as a corrections officer and was promoted to dispatch in 2015 and promoted to assistant jail administrator in 2018. He went on to become the Pike County court bailiff in 2020. Mitch and Karen demonstrated and instilled their beliefs upon their children, Clinton, Clayton and Cameron with the spirit of public service and community betterment toward their fellow neighbors. Now therefore, let it be proclaimed, I, Tim Carter, by virtue and authority of the City of Louisiana, cause this proclamation to be issued and signed by its mayor, and counter signed by its clerk, and sealed with the city seal, this 24th day of October, 2022,” he added.
Another proclamation that was to be considered by the council, was for the Louisiana Elk’s Lodge. Carter explained the details of the proclamation to the council.
“The state president of the Elk’s Lodge will be visiting town on Oct. 28., and I am seeking a motion to allow myself to enter a proclamation on behalf of the City Council,” said Carter.
A motion to approve the request was made by Ward I Councilman Bill Suddarth and seconded by Ward II Councilman Don Giltner. All voted in favor. During the public comment portion of the meeting, Gary Richardson addressed the council concerning proposals for Lincoln Park.
“It was brought to my attention that the City of Louisiana applied for a grant for Lincoln Park,” said Richardson. “There has been a lot of discussion about the park concerning playground equipment and upkeep of the grounds. I have proposed that a mural be done on the gymnasium wall, and I would like to recommend a local artist, Archie Butler, for the job. Everyone knows Archie, and I think that if he would do the mural, the vandalism at the park would cease, because he is highly respected in the neighborhood and in the community. I am requesting that regardless if we are able to get the grant, perhaps we can generate funds by other means to have him do this,” he added.
