Members of the city council met on Monday, April 25, for the first regular meeting since the April 5 municipal election.
Citizens there to speak about items on the agenda were Mike Sherman, who discussed clarification of ordinances. Two sealed bids were received by the city for the 1982 fire truck and were opened by the public safety chair, council person Robert Ringhausen. The high bid was from Mike Love Sr., in the amount of $1,250.35. The bid was accepted by the council unanimously.
Mayor Tim Carter read Resolution No. 01-2022, which described council meeting dates for standing committees and the establishment of the standing committees. A motion to approve the resolution was made, seconded and opened for discussion. Council person Nick Fregeau noted that there were standing committees missing from previous years, such as a finance and budget committee.
“What I would like to do on this, is have the whole council hold a work session,” said Carter. “I may have to get with Lindee (City Attorney) to verify if there is any language to specify this. We are getting ready to jump into our budget studies, and typically whenever we do that, everyone partakes of going through our budget. We may, after that time, have to include a budget committee,” he added.
A vote was taken for Resolution No. 01-2022 and the motion to pass carried with five yes votes, and two no. Resolution No. 02-2022 to appoint members for the standing committees, was read by Carter.
“Whereas the mayor has the authority to make appointments to standing committees of the city of Louisiana, Mo.,” said Carter, “the mayor hereby appoints and the city council hereby consents to the following appointments to each standing committee: Infrastructure, Grounds, Streets, Sidewalks Committee; Nancy Evans, Kiffany Ardeneaux, Ryan Roberts, and Rodney Dolbeare. Public Safety and Police Hiring Committee; Bill Suddarth, Joshua Mooney, Ryan Roberts, and Bob Ringhausen. Ordinance Committee; Bill Suddarth, Joshua Mooney, Nick Fregeau, and Bob Ringhausen. Economic Development and Tourism Committee; Nancy Evans, Kiffany Ardeneaux, Nick Fregeau, and Rodney Dolbeare. Housing, Health, Senior Services, Disadvantage Committee; Nancy Evans, Kiffany Ardeneaux, Nick Fregeau, and Rodney Dolbeare. Enterprise/Public utilities Committee; Bill Suddarth, Joshua Mooney, Ryan Roberts, and Bob Ringhausen.” added Carter. There was a motion to approve the resolution and a second.
Some council members requested revisions to the standing committee appointments. Carter said he was not looking to change his appointments. The votes were a unanimous no, and the motion to approve did not carry.
The appointments to Community and Employee Relations Committee were council members Roberts, Mooney, Suddarth, and Ringhausen. There was a motion and second to approve the appointments and was passed unanimously. A motion to nominate Kiffany Ardeneaux was made by Carter. A motion to nominate Fregeau was made by Ardeneaux. Several citizens were to be appointed additionally by Carter. Fregeau was appointed to the Tree Commission. Councilmember Nancy Evans was appointed as liaison to the Historic Preservation Commission. Rodney Dolbeare was nominated and appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Carter discussed looking at possibly changing the contract for city administrator. He informed the council that the current contract specifies that there must be a 12-month notice given to the city administrator in the event of termination. Carter added that he has no plans for personnel changes, and that he only wanted to make the council and the public aware of the provisions in the contract.
The appointment of officers included Memarie Gonzales as city clerk, Charity Lesley as city treasurer, Jeff Windmiller as code enforcer, Jonilyn Findly as city collector, Milan Berry as municipal judge, and Seth Murray as animal control officer.
The motion to appoint Tessa Oilar as prosecuting attorney was made by Carter. Discussion was had about a second candidate who was not present. Based on the council’s lack of information regarding other possible candidates, the motion did not carry to appoint a prosecuting attorney at this time.
Bills 7163-7168 were approved for the first reading and put on hold until the next regular meeting in May. The meeting adjourned its regular session to enter into executive session at approximately 9:30 p.m.
