FRANKFORD – A Bowling Green man was injured when his car struck a tree Friday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Joshua Gibson sustained moderate injuries and minor damage to his car after travelling off the road.
Gibson was travelling south on the East Outer Road of U.S. 61 south of Hwy. B between Frankford and Bowling Green when his car, a 2002 Pontiac Sunfire, began to drift off the right side of the road.
According to the Highway Patrol report, Gibson then over-corrected, traveling off the left side of the road and running into a tree.
Gibson, 20, was taken to Pike County Memorial Hospital by Pike County EMS.
Gibson was wearing a seatbelt, according to the Highway Patrol. The crash took place around 3 p.m.
