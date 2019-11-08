Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be doing bridge maintenance on two routes in Pike County in the coming weeks. Please see below for locations and details.
Pike County Route D will be reduced to one lane traffic one quarter mile each side of the bridge over Buffalo Creek from Monday Nov. 18 through Tuesday, Nov. 26. Work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a width restriction of eleven feet in place during working hours Monday through Thursday.
Pike County Route UU will be reduced to one lane traffic one quarter mile each side of the bridge over U.S. Route 61 from Monday, Nov. 18 through Thursday, Nov. 21. Work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a width restriction of eleven feet in place during working hours.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through work zones or use alternate routes during these times. Please remember to always obey all work zone signs and personnel. Also, please put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.
This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.
