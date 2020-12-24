LOUISIANA—The Louisiana City Council voted to move the town’s municipal court to the county courthouse in Bowling Green during its aldermen meeting Dec. 14.
City Administrator Kelly Henderson said presiding Judge Milan Berry was adamant about the change of venue for the court. For the city’s aldermen the recent announcement of court clerk Rachel Buchholz plans to work at the Pike County Courthouse made the decision easy.
“The only revenue that we will lose,” Henderson said, “is court costs. On the other side of the ledger, we will no longer need to have a court clerk.”
He pointed out on the town’s budget statement that Louisiana would be on the plus side of the move. The only drawback, Henderson noted, is that when Louisiana’s court is in session, one of the town’s police officers would need to be in Bowling Green at the courthouse for the day.
“All the municipal courts in Pike County are at the courthouse now except us,” Henderson said. “Frankford moved their last week.”
Although he did not want to lose the municipal court, Henderson explained that new rules were put in place that made it difficult and more costly to keep the court in Louisiana.
On the plus side, Henderson said, “The presiding judge believes (fine) collections will be better because he felt like that in this setting (at Louisiana’s City Hall) that defendants may not respect this setting as much as they do a courthouse setting.”
Berry, who was listening in on conference call, informed the aldermen that municipal court is only half a day, once a month.
“You wouldn’t lose an officer for a full day,” he said. “For Bowling Green, (municipal court) is from 1:30 - 3: 30 p.m.”
The two things that also made the decision easy were the difficulty of finding a new court clerk if they decided not to make the move and the courthouse in Bowling Green was ready to accept Louisiana’s municipal court right after the first of the year.
Judge Patrick Flynn, who was also on the conference call line, said encouraged the City Council members to make the move, noting that the court would extend Buchholz time with the municipal court to help make the transition.
Plus, the city council could reinstate a municipal court down the road if it so chose.
Armed with that information, the City Council voted in favor of the ordinance to move Louisiana’s Municipal Court to the Pike County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.