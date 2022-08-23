A Light up Louisiana event is being planned for this coming Saturday at 6 p.m., starting at Louisiana High School to show respect and appreciation to Mitch Alspaw for his many years of community service to this county.
“His death has been a big loss to his family and friends, so come out to show your respect along Georgia Street as fire, EMS and police vehicles take the ride to honor a fallen first responder to the river,” said Jessie Outlaw.
Howard “Mitch” Alspaw, 52, died at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Services were held on Monday.
Mitch grew up in Marshall, Mo., and had attended school at the Oliver Christian Academy. He moved to Louisiana in 1995. He had been employed with Karl’s Lawn Care for a number of years. He was a past member of the Buffalo Township Fire Protection District in Louisiana, Mo. He was a volunteer firefighter for almost 20 years with the department, achieving the rank of fire chief, when he resigned in 2014. He started work with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department in 2013, and most recently was a bailiff for the Pike County Court in Bowling Green, Mo.
