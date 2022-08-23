Police lights

Fire trucks, EMS and police  vehicles will take part in a Light Up the Night cruise this Saturday at 6 p.m. to honor Mitch Alspaw.

A Light up Louisiana event is being planned for this coming Saturday at 6 p.m., starting at Louisiana High School to show respect and appreciation to Mitch Alspaw for his many years of community service to this county.

“His death has been a big loss to his family and friends, so come out to show your respect along Georgia Street as fire, EMS and police vehicles take the ride to honor a fallen first responder to the river,” said Jessie Outlaw.

