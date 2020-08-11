On Monday, Aug. 10 at 12:25 p.m. a Honda Accord driven by a 16-year old male from Louisiana, Mo., attempted to cross U.S. 54 on Kelly Lane and failed to yield to a MAC RV 600 driven by a 55-year old male. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the front of the 1988 RV struck the passenger side of the 2009 Honda Accord. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road going west on U.S. 54. The Honda then struck a Chevron sign on the passenger side.
According to the MSHP, the teenager was seriously injured during the collision and was transported by ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital and then air evacuated to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.