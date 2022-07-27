Louisiana Community Betterment Association in conjunction with the Louisiana Police Department is sponsoring National Night Out on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. National Night Out is an annual community building program that promotes positive community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. This in turn helps to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.
These NNO Block Parties also help to enhance the relationship between neighbors and emergency personnel and police, while bringing back a sense of community. Neighbors are encouraged to host block parties, cookouts and various activities to bring their neighbors together. Churches can also help organize an event by hosting a block party in their parking lots for the surrounding neighborhood. Neighbors can bring their lawn chairs and a covered dish to share.
