The National Society of The Daughters of the American Revolution has chosen the month of March to say “Thank You” to the men and women in the communities who make valuable contributions to their friends and neighbors.
On Monday, March 14, Louisiana’s Pike County DAR Chapter Treasurer Liz Wallace made a “visit” to the Louisiana Police Department at City Hall. The purpose of her visit was to leave a basket of “Goodie Bags” for the members of the department.
The bags contained such little things as pens, post-it notes, lip balm, snacks and instant coffee.
She noted it was just a small way to say “Thank you for your service!” from their local DAR Chapter.
Officers for the Pike County Chapter are Regent Sandy Orf, Vice Regent Alice Middleton Holtzhouser, Secretary Cindy Blaylock, Treasurer Liz Wallace, Registrar Anne Keller (Bolivar, Mo.), and Co-Chaplains Beverly Cogar and Lois Stark.
Louise Sitton (Eolia, Mo.) is a past regent and past vice regent. The Chapter has a total of 20 members and two associate members.
However, only about eight or so members live in the area. The rest, over time, have moved to various cities and states—a couple of them moved as far as Florida. Their local membership, however, is still very much appreciated, the group said.
“As many of us know, there are times when there are way more calls in a small town than it has officers to answer them on the spur of the moment,” the DAR wrote. “But the officers in Louisiana and in other surrounding small communities do the very best they can to ‘answer the call.’ The DAR is aware of the importance of the duties of first responders and we encourage all citizens to show that same awareness and appreciation and to cooperate in every way possible should an occasion to do so arises. One never knows who will have to make that next call they receive. So, DAR says again to those on the front lines, whether it be military or local, paid or volunteer—Thank you for your service!”
