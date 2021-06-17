Bowling Green, MO (63334)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.