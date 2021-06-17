‘No child sleeps on the floor in our town’ is the motto
LOUISIANA—If your eyes were closed, it sounded like a huge hive of bees just outside the Louisiana High School FAA building on Saturday. But with your eyes open, it was a large group of concerned people building beds for those who need them; their sanders making the hive noise.
Since 2012, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has worked on helping diminish the number of children aged 3-17, who do not have beds. Their “No child sleeps on the floor in our town” motto is one they strive to achieve every day.
On Saturday, the SHP Liberty Chapter, along with the Louisiana Rotary Club, and volunteers from Dorman Products, joined in the annual Bunks Across America National Build Day for the first-ever build in Missouri. During last year’s event, 118 SHP chapters joined forces with 6,400 volunteers to build 4,637 beds.
At Saturday’s event, Emilie Schulte, the president of the Illinois chapter of SHP, said the group was working to produce 20 twin beds or 10 bunk beds during the day’s event, which started at 9 a.m. and ran until 1 p.m.
Lumber for the beds was donated by LaCrosse Lumber—at cost. Donations came from Dorman Products (Allparts), Trimble House Fund and one person who wished to remain anonymous.
“We are just super excited to have our first build here in Missouri,” she said as the volunteers gathered around to learn how the project was going to work. She noted that the SHP people were from Liberty, Ill., as well as from Quincy, Ill.
She also thanked the Missouri people who came out to help and the donors who provided the wood and hardware, and the FAA chapter at Louisiana High School, which Superintendent Todd Smith agreed to allow the facility’s use for the event.
Jacob Schulte, Emilie’s husband, broke down of the project was going to work.
He noted that the biggest part of the build was doing the sanding. Several stations were set up with multiple electric sanders for the volunteers to use. As the wood was measured and cut, it went to the sanders. Once done there, it was moved inside the building where the wood was marked for drill holes. The side rails and headboards were assembled and then put into a vinegar bath before being branded with the SHP logo and then stacked in the SHP trailer for transport.
As soon as volunteers were asked for the sanding stations, they filled up. More stations were added outside the tent area set up adjacent to the FAA building.
Emilie said the beds remain in pieces until they are delivered to the home of the child who needs it. Then it’s taken inside and assembled. In addition to the bed frame, they also provide the mattress, all the bedding including the pillow, comforter and sheets.
The wood is dipped in vinegar, she explained, because it is stained with steel wool and vinegar is a natural bed bug deterrent, as well as providing a nice stain for the wood.
“We can provide a family a single bed or a bunk bed,” Emilie said. All the beds being made are built to fit together as bunk beds if needed.
“The only qualification for receiving a bed,” she said, “is that the child needs it.” She doesn’t ask about family income or anything else, just whether the child needs a bed.
“If they don’t have a bed, they get a bed,” she added.
Because of COVID, last year they were not able to build any beds. But the Liberty Chapter, in its first year, built more than 200 beds, she noted.
“This year, our goal is about 250 beds,” she said. At the event on Saturday, they had enough wood for 20.
Louisiana Rotary Club President Brittany Taylor said she believed more than 50 local volunteers showed up to help build beds.
To apply for a free twin bed, go to https://www.shpbeds.org/request-free-twin-bed.
For more info on Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Liberty Chapter, go to https://www.facebook.com/SHPLibertyArea or to https://www.shpbeds.org.
