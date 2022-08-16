Rotarians pitch in for second local bunk bed build event
It’s hard to believe that in this day and age there are still children sleeping on the floor because they have no bed. This past Saturday, a few dozen people in the Louisiana area came out to remedy that by helping with the Bunk Bed Build event at Louisiana High School’s FFA building.
Last year was the first time the group, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, came to do a build in Missouri. Since 2012 the group has been working to drop the number of children ages 3-17, who do not have beds. Their motto is, “No child sleeps on the floor in our town.”
The SHP Liberty Chapter brought their equipment and help set up workstations inside out outside the FFA building.
Jim Funk, with SHP, welcomed all the volunteers who showed up to help for the day.
“The plan is to build 30 beds today,” he said. All the beds they build are built to fit together as bunk beds, but they can be used as individual beds, too.
“Just so you know,” he said, “at last count our chapter has completed and delivered 451 beds.” That was across seven counties in Missouri and Illinois.
“We appreciate all the effort that goes into making the beds,” he said. “And to our delivery teams.” He noted that anyone volunteering that day who might be interested in joining a delivery team, should let him know. The beds are delivered to the homes and assembled inside. They also come with mattresses, pillows and all the bedding.
“We’re always looking for help with that,” Funk said.
As with last year’s build, the biggest area was where the volunteers sanded the pieces of wood. Funk was on the big circular saw cutting the lumber into the right sized pieces, which would later be sanded and then assembled. The wood also goes though a vinegar wash as a stain and because it’s a natural bed bug deterrent.
Mike Milhauser, also with SHP, provided instructions on how they would like the wood sanded. About 40 minutes into the event, he said, when there was less wood to sand, people would be moved into the building to the stations where they would assemble parts of the beds.
He told the volunteers not to worry if they had not worked with the power tools, he or one of the other people from SHP would help teach them how to use them.
Milhauser also wanted the volunteers to use safety glasses and have protective masks because of the sawdust. He also suggested gloves to prevent getting splinters.
“They’re real handy,” he said, “when you’re running your hand over a piece of wood. If it catches on anything, that needs to be sanded.”
“We appreciate Louisiana’s Rotary,” said Funk, “for sponsoring this.” He also thanked LaCrosse Lumber Co. of Louisiana for providing the wood at cost, and Doorman Products for donating the hardware to assemble the beds. He thanked the Louisiana R-II School District for the use of the FFA building and parking area.
Even though Sleep in Heavenly Peace is not specifically a Christian organization, Funk said, “a lot of us who work with it are believers and we would like to have a moment of prayer (to start off the day).”
Once the prayer was done, the power tools fired up and everyone got to work.
Families can apply to get either a single bed or a bunk bed. The only qualification is if a child needs one, he or she gets one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.