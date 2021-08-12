LOUISIANA—If you get arrested in Louisiana, there’s a pretty good chance you’re face is going to end up on the Louisiana Police Department’s Facebook page.
About a month ago, the department started posting the photos and arresting information for people apprehended by the Louisiana PD.
Chief William Jones said that since his department started posting the arrest information they’ve had between 750 and 1,000 like the page.
“The main concept was to get information out to the public,” he said. And the arrest information is not the only information being provided by the department’s Facebook page.
“It’s also about information that’s beneficial to the public,” he explained. “It includes monthly reports and it will include updates.” He also said the page will be used to alert the public about certain scams that are taking place and about other types of crime that are happening in the community.
It was important for the department to reach out to the public, he noted, because over the past few months, a lot of citizens had been engaged with City Hall employees, letting them know how difficult it was to find information on arrests.
“And when we put the information out, there have been some who tend not to believe the information,” he said. “This was another way to give an informational check to the public.”
Feedback from the public has been mixed, he said.
“In general, anybody that’s not directly involved, is very supportive of the information,” he said. On the other hand, those who are featured on the page and/or their families tend to take a dim view of that information being posted on Facebook.
“There have been some people that have indicated that it has affected their lives,” he said. “And that we’re uncaring because of that.”
Jones said he explains that technically the information is a public record and anyone can view it if they want.
“In the days before we had the opportunity to do this,” he explained, “what departments would do is print photos and put together” news releases and send them to newspapers and other media outlets.
“We’re in the new electronic age for disseminating information,” he said. “We can control that information now.”
Jones said he advised some of the people who were upset that people are responsible for their own actions.
“There have been far more positive feedback than negative,” he said.
