On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Pike County Sheriff’s office arrested Louisiana Police Chief William E. Jones on three felony warrants from the Pike County prosecutor’s office—drug trafficking, tampering with evidence in felony prosecution and possession of controlled substance, 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Bond is set at $150,000, cash-only.
Mayor Tim Carter suspended two other police officers with the department—Chief Deputy David Penrod and officer Robert Embly. He also called for an emergency City Council meeting for Wednesday evening. Carter said it would be a closed session, and he has not yet issued a statement concerning Jones’ arrest.
According to a release from Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte, at about 9:33 p.m. on Oct. 18, a Louisiana police officer contacted the non-emergency number for Pike County 911 and Central Dispatch to report the death at a residence. That home, the release states, was that of William E. Jones and his girlfriend, Alexis J. Thone.
According to the release, “Responders arrived on scene and found that Gabriel Thone, age 24, brother of Alexis Thone, to be deceased. A second brother, age 21, was found to be in respiratory distress but was revived with Narcan, and transported to Pike County Memorial Hospital.
“As a result of the investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, both have been charged by the Pike County prosecutor with felonies and were taken into custody at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, during a traffic stop in Louisiana.
The sheriff’s department release further states, “William E. Jones, age 50, has been charged with the class C felony of trafficking drugs in the second degree, class D felony possession of a controlled substance and the class E felony of tampering with evidence. Bond was set $150,000 cash only and he is being held in the Lincoln County Jail.
“Alexis J. (AJ) Thone, age 25, has been charged with the class C felony of trafficking drugs in the second degree and the class D felony possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set $100,000 cash only and she is being held in the Pike County Jail.
“All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Jones was the Police Chief of Louisiana at the time of his arrest.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.