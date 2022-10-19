Jones and Thone mug shots

Willam E. Jones, left, and Alexis J. Thone, were arrested by the Pike County Sheriff's Office

Mayor suspends chief deputy and one other officer

On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Pike County Sheriff’s office arrested Louisiana Police Chief William E. Jones on three felony warrants from the Pike County prosecutor’s office—drug trafficking, tampering with evidence in felony prosecution and possession of controlled substance, 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

