The Louisiana Police Department has been working on plans to offer a Citizens Academy to local residents this spring. The program, which is commonly available in larger cities, allows citizens the opportunity to experience the day to day operations of their police department. The program often consists of 8 to 12 weeks of courses, one day a week for three to four hours per day. Chief Will Jones stated that this will be a good opportunity for citizens to come together with law enforcement.
“This is a tool that allows us to work together with the community on a collaborative basis,” said Jones. “It is a good way to demonstrate police procedures and explain why it is that officers do what they do. It will allow citizens to ask questions and open up an avenue of communication within the community. It will also be a good introduction to ethics in law enforcement. The program will include multiple officers who will be covering traffic law, firearm safety, self defense, K9 procedures and narcotics. We will be working with Pike Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) to get the program started,” he added.
According to the National Police Association, The purpose of a Citizens Academy is to familiarize citizens with the operations of the police department. This can include classes on patrol procedures, criminal law, narcotics, search and seizure, tactical operations, investigations, juvenile law, firearms demonstration, emergency vehicle operations, use of force issues, and police canine demonstrations. Participants may also have the option to ride with a patrol officer and witness the street activity officers encounter on a day-to-day basis. PSN Board Director, Miryah Polston, said that members of the community are looking forward to the program.
“Pike Safe Neighborhoods members are enthusiastic about this,” said Miryah. We are looking forward to working with the police in the Citizens Academy and feel that it will be a great benefit to the city. The education that is taken away from the program will not only benefit the individual, but their entire community. PSN was founded by concerned citizens who have a desire to see a crime reduction in Pike County. We hope to see the drug problems and the overdoses become a thing of the past. This program, along with the neighborhood watch that we will be launching later this year, will help to make that hope become a reality,” she added.
The initial class will include PSN members along with other citizens that would like to participate. The academy is projected to begin in May or perhaps June. There will be an estimated total of 8 to 12 citizens per class. Jones stated that this will be conducted on an annual basis at first.
“Our goal right now is to run one per year,” said Jones. “These duties will be in addition to what the police officers regular patrol duties are. But if we have 12 people in a year, in four years that becomes 48 to 60. And all of these people will go back and discuss what they have learned with their family, friends, and neighbors. This could potentially have far reaching effects on our efforts to reduce crime and bridge divisions within our community,” he added.
