The students from Louisiana Middle School hosted a program on Friday to honor all veterans.

Members from American Legion Post No. 370 were on hand to post the colors. Once the U.S. flag was set in place, the audience recited the Pledge of Allegiance, which was led by SMS Student Council President Sophie Griffin. Middle School Principal Ryan Griffin welcomed all the parents and honored veterans to the school’s gymnasium for the ceremony being held on Veterans Day.

