The students from Louisiana Middle School hosted a program on Friday to honor all veterans.
Members from American Legion Post No. 370 were on hand to post the colors. Once the U.S. flag was set in place, the audience recited the Pledge of Allegiance, which was led by SMS Student Council President Sophie Griffin. Middle School Principal Ryan Griffin welcomed all the parents and honored veterans to the school’s gymnasium for the ceremony being held on Veterans Day.
The LMS Choir sang the “Star Spangled Banner,” a moment of silence was held, and Sophie Griffin cited the poem, “In Flanders Field.”
The guest speaker for the ceremony was Clark Roberts. He noted that he graduated from Louisiana High School before he went off to enlist and become a heavy equipment operator with the U.S. Army.
Clark noted that he wasn’t the best of students and at times could cause a bit of mischief, but it was the military that changed his life for the better.
He recalled his younger days growing up in Louisiana, riding his bike around Sunset Park and creating a little havoc in the neighborhood. He also played basketball and joined FFA while attending Louisiana R-II School District.
He said he chose heavy equipment operator as his military occupational specialty because it was a job he was looking forward to doing once his enlistment was up and he returned to civilian life.
He did part of his enlistment in Hawai’i. He also did two tours in Iraq helping to rebuild roads and outposts.
“We also built protection around our outposts,” he said. Not all military life was good, he added. While transporting equipment for another unit, his company came under enemy fire.
“I lost two good men in that convoy, and they will always be remembered in my heart for that,” he said
Being deployed overseas in a hostile environment, he noted, makes one appreciate home all the more.
After active duty, he joined the Army Reserves to continue working with heavy equipment. Then he was based out of Ft. Leonard Wood here in Missouri where he made some lifelong friends.
While in the reserves, Roberts was promoted to warrant officer and became project manager for the jobs the unit handled.
After getting married and having a child, Roberts said he came to a crossroad and made the decision to return to civilian life with his family.
“What the military did for me,” he said, “was give me a good route (to life).” Military life gave him better perspective on the world and it allowed him to travel, to get out and see what life was like beyond his home state and his home country.
“It also gave me an education,” Roberts added. The military help pay for his continued education, earning a bachelor’s degree and then a master’s degree.
“As long as you make the grades, the military will pay for it,” he said.
“Ultimately,” he said, “the military made me the man I am today. It’s a strict environment, but they teach you structure and order.” All that he learned in the military helped him later on in life.
After he spoke, the three winners of the writing contest came up to read their essays on why they appreciate our veterans.
The choir performed once more and then Sophie Griffin concluded the ceremony by thanking everyone who came to participate.
Members of the American Legion came forward once more to retrieve the colors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.