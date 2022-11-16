Appointments

City Clerk Memarie Gonzales, back to camera, swears in Ward II Councilman Robert Jordan, left, and Ward III Councilman James Bell. Photo by Woodrow Polston

One day after the vote to remove Police Chief Will Jones, Ward III Councilman Ryan Roberts submitted his resignation. Roberts was not present for the Thursday meeting and cited personal reasons for his decision.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve alongside all of you in an attempt to do what is right for our community,” said Roberts. “I am stepping down as councilman, so I can give my career and customers the attention they deserve. I wish everyone peace, love, and success in their endeavors,” he added.

