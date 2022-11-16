One day after the vote to remove Police Chief Will Jones, Ward III Councilman Ryan Roberts submitted his resignation. Roberts was not present for the Thursday meeting and cited personal reasons for his decision.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve alongside all of you in an attempt to do what is right for our community,” said Roberts. “I am stepping down as councilman, so I can give my career and customers the attention they deserve. I wish everyone peace, love, and success in their endeavors,” he added.
With the resignation of Ward II Councilman Don Giltner taking effect on Monday, Nov. 14, Mayor Tim Carter was prepared to appoint new council members for each seat being vacated, as well as an interim chief of police. The appointment for interim police chief expressed his decision to decline the offer of the position during closed session, leaving the mayor and council open to consider other applicants to fill the job. For Ward II, the mayor appointed Robert Jordan to fill the seat of Don Giltner. Jordan said that he has lived in Louisiana for years.
“I have been here for seven years,” said Jordan. “I work for the Department of Corrections, so I know what it means to be an upstanding citizen. I love this community. I moved here with my husband and would not want to live any place else,” he added.
For Ward III, the mayor appointed James Bell to fill the vacant seat of Ryan Roberts. Bell has served on the council in the past.
“I am a lifelong resident of Louisiana,” said Bell. “I have served on the council before in the 1990s. I served a total of eight years on the Louisiana City Council,” he added.
The council voted unanimously to approve the appointments. The meeting adjourned at approximately 8 p.m.
