Jefferey Miller of Louisiana was involved in a wreck in the early morning of Wednesday, Oct. 31, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Miller, 55, sustained minor injuries.
Miller was driving north on a road in Pettis County east of La Monte, Mo., around 6 a.m. Wednesday when his car traveled off the roadway, according to the Highway Patrol.
The car struck an embankment, overturned, went airborne and then caught fire, the investigating officer reported.
The car, a 2006 Dodge Durango, was totaled. Miller was brought to Missouri Western Medical Center in Warrensburg, Mo.
