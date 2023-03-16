Eight-year-old Josiah Noble won the $50 prize in the Louisiana Area Historical Museum’s ‘Find The Leprechaun’ event March 11 co-sponsored by The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana. Presenting the check is museum President Brent Engel. Josiah is the son of Bob and Misty Noble of Louisiana.Photo by Julia Polston
Last Saturday the Louisiana Historical Museum hosted a leprechaun hunt for children ages 3- to 17-years old. Although there wasn’t a huge turnout for the event, those who participated looked as though they had a really good time participating in the activities at the museum.
Brent Engel, president of the Louisiana Historical Museum, said he was happy with the turnout.
“We had five or six entries and it was a good day overall,” said Engel. “It’s gone well, and for our first-time event we’re pleased with how it all turned out. The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana will be pleased because they were the co-sponsor of this event and even wrote a $50 check to a surprise winner,” he added.
Former president of the museum, Judy Schmitt, said that the purpose of the event is to entice people to visit the museum.
“The event is to get kids and families in to enjoy the history that we have here in our town,” said Schmitt. “We’ve reorganized some of the exhibits, so hiding the leprechaun was a chance for the children to look in the cases and look at the different items. For instance, we had the leprechaun hiding on the toys. We hope that it let them get a look at some of the old toys such as the pool toys, the things that they’d be interested in. It’s also kind of an invitation to look around the museum and enjoy the things that we have, to get their interest going in historical facts in our area,” she added.
The winner of the $50 was 8-year old Josiah Noble. He was excited to receive the check. Josiah and his sister, Jordanna Noble, were the first of the contestants to find the first leprechaun during the hunt.
The museum will be hosting another event this month. A “Name the Baseball Team Contest” is currently under way. It is for anyone under the age of 17, and who lives in Pike County. Contestants must come up with names that begin with “Pike County.” Entries must be received by March 24. Entries can be mailed to the Louisiana Area Historical Museum at 304 Georgia St., Louisiana, MO 63353. Be sure to check the museum’s Facebook page for updates and other events.
