Museum winner

Wee bit o’ the green

Eight-year-old Josiah Noble won the $50 prize in the Louisiana Area Historical Museum’s ‘Find The Leprechaun’ event March 11 co-sponsored by The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana. Presenting the check is museum President Brent Engel. Josiah is the son of Bob and Misty Noble of Louisiana.Photo by Julia Polston

Last Saturday the Louisiana Historical Museum hosted a leprechaun hunt for children ages 3- to 17-years old. Although there wasn’t a huge turnout for the event, those who participated looked as though they had a really good time participating in the activities at the museum.

Brent Engel, president of the Louisiana Historical Museum, said he was happy with the turnout.

