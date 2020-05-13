The Louisiana Community Food Pantry is—and has been—open as usual.
This Pantry serves eastern Pike County including Clarksville and Ashburn as well as other communities this side of Highway 61. The Pantry is able to remain open because of donations from families and individuals within the community, as well as, some from outlying areas. In addition, the food pantry has received support from businesses and organizations. So many have done so much to help everyone avoid food insecurity during this ongoing crisis. A dedicated staff composed of volunteers has been on hand, as well.
Pantry patrons may pick up basic groceries and meat (if it is available) two times per month. Every Monday and Friday, the Pantry offers a variety of items through donations from Walmart and County Market to any client who wishes to come in. All individuals and families who need the Pantry are encouraged to sign up. They do not require any legal proof of need.
The Pantry also provides a box of commodities for citizens over the age of 60, who fall within government specified income ranges. There is a form to fill out and proof of age and address are required for this program only.
Precautions are being taken to protect our patrons and volunteers during this time of crisis.
Hours at the Pantry are Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. - noon. On the first and third Mondays, additional hours are from 4 - 6 p.m. If it becomes necessary, hours may be temporarily expanded. To volunteer at the Pantry or for food emergencies, contact Sara at 573-754-2421.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.