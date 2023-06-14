Proceedings for the impeachment hearing of Ward II Councilwoman Kiffany Ardeneaux were conducted on Monday, June 5, in the council chambers at City Hall. Impeachment Administrative Hearing Officer Don Giltner laid the ground rules for the hearing.
“This is a very serious meeting that we are having here tonight,” said Giltner. “It is due the utmost respect that we can give it. I expect that to happen. I will not allow any talking, outbursts or any conversation or intimidation during the proceedings. Anyone who violates these rules will be removed from the proceedings,” he warned.
The presentation of evidence was given to Giltner by Mayor Tim Carter, which included the bill of impeachment and other documentation. Carter read from the bill:
“Kiffany Ardeneaux is hereby charged as follows; 1. on Dec. 12, 2022, Councilwoman Ardeneaux acted without lawful authority and exceeded the scope of her authority, and or abused her authority by disclosing closed records to Rebecca Lawson in regards to a closed session meeting vote that took place, regarding the hiring of Christopher Heatherly as interim police chief. This was a violation of city ordinance 145.105.”
After presentation of evidence, which included printed images of a Facebook message sent from Ardeneaux to Lawson asking Lawson not to tell anyone that she had spoken with her during the recess, Lawson was called as a witness before the council. Ardeneaux’s attorney, Chris Hummel, questioned Lawson and Ardeneuax about the conversation that was had regarding the closed session vote. Lawson explained that Ardeneaux had motioned for her to meet her to talk during a recess of the session.
“She nodded at me to speak with her in the restroom,” said Lawson. “She said that we could talk in there where there were no cameras. She informed me that the council had voted to hire Heatherly as the interim police chief, and that only herself and Nick Fregeau had voted no. After the session reconvened, I had left City Hall and Kiffany didn’t have the chance to ask me to keep quiet about our conversation, so she sent me a message on Facebook asking me to keep it private. She violated her oath of office and she exposed private personnel information only minutes after the closed session vote had taken place,” added Lawson.
When Ardeneaux was questioned by both Hummel and Carter, she did not deny having violated the ordinance in question. She stated that she did not regret having had the conversation with Lawson on Dec. 12.
“I felt like I was doing the right thing by informing a citizen who was concerned about the city,” said Ardeneaux. “I would not change anything about what took place. I seem to remember that we also voted in that meeting to disclose the results of the meeting to the public,” she added.
During questioning, Carter disputed that there had been a vote to disclose the closed session vote results to the public. Carter asked one crucial last question before resting his case.
“You do not dispute that you revealed the fact that the council had voted to hire Mr. Heatherly to a member of the public before Heatherly himself had been informed, do you?” asked Carter. Ardeneaux replied “No, I do not.”
After several questions from the council regarding clarification about the conversation between Ardeneuax and Lawson, Giltner requested that City Clerk Miryah Polston take a roll call vote on whether or not to remove Ardeneaux from the City Council. The votes were 6 - 0. Ardeneaux abstained and Ward IV Councilman Jim Gott was absent. After the vote, Giltner officially dismissed Ardeneaux from the council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.