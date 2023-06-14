Ardeneaux impeachment hearing

Mayor Tim Carter questions Ward II Councilwoman Kiffany Ardeneaux during the impeachment hearing. Photo by Woodrow Polston

Proceedings for the impeachment hearing of Ward II Councilwoman Kiffany Ardeneaux were conducted on Monday, June 5, in the council chambers at City Hall. Impeachment Administrative Hearing Officer Don Giltner laid the ground rules for the hearing.

“This is a very serious meeting that we are having here tonight,” said Giltner. “It is due the utmost respect that we can give it. I expect that to happen. I will not allow any talking, outbursts or any conversation or intimidation during the proceedings. Anyone who violates these rules will be removed from the proceedings,” he warned.

