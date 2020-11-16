LOUISIANA—Everybody loves a Parade and the Louisiana Community Betterment Association is planning the upcoming Louisiana Community Christmas Parade.
“The Parade is open to anyone who would like to participate. You or your business are not required to be located in Louisiana,” said Diana Huckstep, LCBA chair. The Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Line up for the Parade will take place at Sunset Park on Georgia Street beginning at 5 p.m. The Parade will begin promptly at 6 p.m.
This is a LIGHTED parade and will be judged.
“We had wonderful participation last year and we hope to have an even bigger and better parade this year,” said Huckstep. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place winners. There is no fee to enter the parade.
Schools are encouraged to enter their school band.
“If you or your company is entering more than one entry, ie. float, walkers, dancers, marching band, etc. a separate form must be filled out for each entry. This will enable us to line the parade out properly for uniformity,” she said.
The parade is scheduled to leave Sunset Park and proceed onto Georgia Street down to 4th Street, where it will disperse. A Community Tree Lighting will take place immediately following the parade. Winners of the parade will be announced and Trophies will be presented following the Community Tree Lighting.
For more information or to obtain an entry form, please contact Diana Huckstep at 314-640-4420 or send a request via email to: Lmocombtrmt@yahoo.com.
