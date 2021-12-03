Droves of onlookers lined both sides of Georgia Street Saturday evening. They had come to watch as the Christmas Light Parade made its way down Main Street. The event, which is sponsored by the Louisiana Community Betterment Association, included numerous volunteers, parade participants and several pop-up vendors on 4th Street.
Amanda Burnett with Wreaths-N-Sew Much More, one of the vendors, said, “We set up around 4 p.m. and started selling right after that. We have had a really good night.
“These candles seem to be the really popular item on the tables. They are really neat, and they smell amazing,” she added. She noted that the candles were made by a friend whose business is called Sassy Creations. The candles looked like pies and smelled just like their namesake. Other items for sale included wood crafts, scent warmer discs and fabric crafts.
At 6 p.m., The Bridge Coffee House on Georgia Street opened for a night of Bluegrass Christmas music, performed by J. W. Fulton and members of area churches of the Nazarene. The band was made up of three acoustic guitar players who sang, and J. W., who also sang and played a banjo.
“We don’t have a name for the band,” said Fulton. “We’re really just a bunch of friends from three different Nazarene Churches who get together and play for fun,” he added. “All of us were introduced to each other by The Bridge Coffee House owner, Jon Kroeze. We have had a lot of fun here tonight. We played nine songs, and I bet there were more than 300 people that stopped in.”
After the parade had passed 4th Street, the crowd began to make its way over to Hop’s Bar and Grill, where a large crowd was waiting for the arrival of Santa Clause. The restaurant was close to capacity. A long line had already formed in anticipation of the big guy’s arrival. Children were watching the door, hoping and waiting to see that big red suit pass the threshold. Finally, Jolly Ol’ St. Nick arrived and took his seat, as the children eagerly moved toward him. They were all smiles as he patiently heard their hearts desires.
Other activities happening during the event, were going on at the Louisiana Area Historical Museum. Adults and children alike stopped by to help trim the Christmas Tree and sip some hot cocoa.
Jean Eastman, a member of the museum, said, “There have been a lot of people that came in tonight,” she said. “We have been serving hot cocoa and we are also selling fruit cakes,” she added.
Diana Huckstep, chair for the Louisiana Community Betterment Association, said she was happy with the event.
“It turned out really well, and everything looked great,” she said. “As the crowds grow larger for these events each year, we hope to have more and more participants in the parade,” she added.
It took an amazing number of volunteers who offered their time and effort, coming together to make this event possible. These are the moments that the community will look back on fondly. And just think of all the children who will cherish the memory of meeting the real Santa Clause, that chilly night in Louisiana.
