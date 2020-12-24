Even with the massive reconstruction of Georgia Street and the COVID-19, Louisiana, Mo., stepped up to celebrate the holidays in grand fashion. The Louisiana Community Betterment Association sponsored its yearly Christmas Decorating Contest for residents and businesses. There is a first, second and third cash prize for each category.
The lucky winners in this year’s Louisiana Community Betterment Association Christmas Decorating Contest are: Residential: First Place - 1811 Michael Dr., Second Place - 1800 South Carolina, Third Place - 104 Margaret Dr.
Businesses: First Place - Steamboat Bistro, 123 S. 3rd. St., Second Place - Dos Primos, 221 Georgia St., Third Place - Family Drug, 301 Georgia St.
Winners are being notified by mail and check presentations will be made on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of Pike County Memorial Hospital.
