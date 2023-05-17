London runner

William Goodge runs along Hwy. 54 on his way to New York. Photo by Woodrow Polston

Last Wednesday morning, a film crew followed a man on a mission, as he crossed the Mississippi River bridge into Illinois. William Goodge, who is from London, England, is running from Los Angeles to New York City to raise funds to help fight cancer. With a goal of raising $500,000, Goodge said that he was currently closing in on $50,000 as he left Missouri.

“We have raised about $50,000 for cancer charities in the U.K and in the U.S. as of this morning,” said Goodge. “I am doing this for my mother, who passed away five and a half years ago after a battle with non-hodgkin’s lymphoma. I wasn’t doing anything particularly novel with my life before her battle. Afterward, I had to do something that would represent the amount of strength that she had. Cancer affects everybody in the world. Instead of my mother’s loss becoming just another sad story, I have decided to turn it into something positive in her honor, and show the world how strong she was with my actions,” he added.

