Donations from local businesses provide materials for build
BOWLING GREEN—The Champ Clark Memorial VFW Post No. 5553 recently built a ramp for a fellow veteran, who has lost most of his eyesight.
Eight members of the post and one man from another post put in 114 man-hours building the ramp. And it’s not quite done yet said, Tom Smith, one of the men who helped with the build.
“It’s all complete except for coating it,” he said. “The weather has not been in our favor.” And they may have to wait until spring to get the coating on, he added.
The ramp was built for Korean War veteran Nelson Hainline and his wife, Chris, who live out on Rt. NN. Smith said former VFW State Commander Troy Williams put in the request for the ramp to the VFW. “He’s actually our veterans service officer,” Smith added.
Smith and one of the other VFW members went out to the Hainline’s home to see what needed to be done. They drew up the plans and then got a materials list together.
“And through the cooperation of several community businesses, without their assistance, this would have been very costly,” he said. Each company donated equipment and material, he added.
“This was all volunteers, who assisted on the build,” he said. “Our post would like to thank each and every member, as well as, all the businesses that assisted with the project. That’s why it’s important to buy local.”
Smith estimates the project cost more than $1,200 in materials alone before adding in all the hours spent constructing the ramp.
“We’re going to go back in the spring and coat the deck,” Smith said. “And then stain the rails, too. Everyone was enthusiastic about helping out on the project.” It’s all pressure treated lumber, he noted, and takes some time to dry out.
