On Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019, Robert Leroy Kemry, 34, of Bowling Green was arrested by the Bowling Green Police for child molestation second degree, and sexual misconduct involving a child.
The arrest stems from a lengthy investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department and the Missouri Department of Social Services.
Kemry has been formally charged by Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Alex Ellison with child molestation second degree, and sexual misconduct involving a child.
Kemry is currently lodged in the Pike County Jail with no bond.
Suspects are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.