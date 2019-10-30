The License Office at Louisiana City Hall will no longer be open the last Saturday of the month.
“Due to a lack of traffic and concerns for the security of those who staff that office we feel it’s no longer a wise use of City resources. People who need to apply for driver’s licenses or vehicle license plates on a Saturday can go to offices in Hannibal or Troy. We know this has been a convenience the City has offered for many years and apologize for any difficulties this may cause,” Mayor Marvin Brown wrote in a press release.
