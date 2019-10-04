LOUISIANA – The Louisiana Community Betterment Association is excited to announce that you could be the person to push the button to detonate the explosion of the old Champ Clark bridge in Louisiana.
The LCBA is conducting a demolition raffle to benefit police, firefighters and EMS operations for the City of Louisiana. One ticket can be purchased for $5.00 or three for $10. Tickets are being sold in Pike County, Mo. and Pike County, Ill., but anyone who purchases a ticket is eligible to win the chance to push the button.
Ticket sales will run through Monday, Oct. 14. There will be a live drawing on Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m., depending upon the timetable of MoDOT and Massman Construction. Two winners will be drawn, one from Missouri and one from Illinois. Both winners will be positioned the day of the demolition and each will have a button to push to set off the explosives that implode the bridge. The date of the demolition will be determined by MoDOT.
There is no definite date set as of right now for the demolition, but they should be ready to participate at a fairly short notice. If they are not able to be present for the demolition then they may designate a "stand in." Also, each winner needs to be aware that when you are dealing with explosives, there may be some time delay at some point on the day of the demolition.
"We are very excited about this event and hope that folks will enjoy participating in this historic event," said Diana Huckstep, chairperson for the Louisiana Community Betterment Association. "This will be an exciting day and we are anticipating a large amount of participation for this demolition."
For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact Diana Huckstep at 314-640-4420, Kristal Pitzer at 573-231-4477 or Maggie Neff at 314-210-8765.
