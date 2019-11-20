LOUISIANA – The two remaining spans of the Old Champ Clark Bridge splashed into the Mississippi Monday afternoon, blown to pieces in one of the last steps toward the bridge's complete obliteration.
After Monday’s blast only the piers of the old bridge remain in the water — and they were being pulverized down to the water line even as the demolition was being prepped Monday.
The span nearest Louisiana was removed piece by piece over the last few weeks, rather than being imploded, in order to protect the railroad tracks that run along the Mississippi River beneath it. The last, largest piece of that span — about half its length, and 270,000 pounds — was painstakingly maneuvered onto a barge waiting below last Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The chance to push the button on Monday’s explosion of the two spans nearest Illinois was raffled off by the Pike County, Ill. Historical Society. John Borrowman of Barry, Ill., won the raffle and triggered the demolition Monday.
Borrowman bought three tickets for $10 total in the raffle, but said he felt confident about one in particular.
“Believe it or not: the number that won was 0555, the other was 0556 and I’m not sure what the other number was. [When I bought the tickets] I handed [ticket 0555] to the guy and said ‘this is going to be the one that’s going to win’.”
He was happy for the opportunity.
“I’ve won a few shotguns at raffles, and I’d rather blow the bridge up,” Borrowman said. “Its history.”
