VANDALIA – Agape House of Vandalia board members met in regular session at the guesthouse Tuesday, Aug. 20, and learned that Elwood LaRue is resigning as a board member following eight years of service. His resignation was accepted with regret.
Agape House hosts families visiting inmates at the state prisons in Bowling Green and Vandalia.
Thirty-four guests including seven children stayed at the house in July. Many have taken informational posters with them to distribute in their hometowns. Additionally, steps are being taken to distribute information in each county jail in the state.
Final plans were made for the fall cleanup by inmates of the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia, which is scheduled in September. Three board members will supervise the activities and serve the meal that will be provided by the board.
It is anticipated there will be an open house in October to celebrate 15 years of service to family members of those incarcerated in Bowling Green and Vandalia. More information will be available soon.
Board members in attendance were Carlene Galloway, Kay Robnett, Mary Thomas, Rich Duffner, Karen Holbrook, Sterling Holbrook, Edith Westmoreland, Elwood LaRue and Floy Oliver. Also, present was house manager, Karen Craig.
Monetary gifts received in July include the following: United Way of Audrain County; Edgewood Baptist of Bowling Green; Ramsey Creek Baptist Church of Clarksville; Bethlehem Baptist Church of Centralia; Curryville Baptist Church and Elm Grove Baptist Church of Curryville; Farber Baptist Church; Laddonia Christian Church; Grand Crossings Baptist Association, Lockewood Park Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church, all of Mexico; Columbian Charities (Knights of Columbus) of Missouri; Hopewell Baptist Church and John Yost of Thompson; Spencer Creek Baptist Church, Southside Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church, all of Vandalia, and Cindy Swank of West Plains.
Non-monetary gifts included toiletries by Canton United Methodist Women; children’s books by Mary Ann Heim of Middletown and used printer cartridges for recycling by First United Methodist Presbyterian Church of Montgomery City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.