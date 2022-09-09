At the top of the first inning, it looked as though the LadyCats were well on their way to having a good win. It was three up and three down, with a pop-up out, a strikeout and another pop-up out by the Highland Lady Cougars.

No. 10, Grace Deters got on base, stole second and made it to third base. When the timing was right, she stole home, putting Bowling Green on the scoreboard first.

