At the top of the first inning, it looked as though the LadyCats were well on their way to having a good win. It was three up and three down, with a pop-up out, a strikeout and another pop-up out by the Highland Lady Cougars.
No. 10, Grace Deters got on base, stole second and made it to third base. When the timing was right, she stole home, putting Bowling Green on the scoreboard first.
At the top of the second inning, it was three-up and three-down again for the Lady Cougars. No. 5, Avery Gamm was safe at first. A sacrifice bunt put her at second base, and an RBI by No. 23, Delaney Feldman, brought Gamm home. That, unfortunately, would be the last time the LadyCats scored during the game, although they did come close a few more times.
The LadyCats held their lead until the top of the fifth inning when the Lady Cougars scored two runs, tying the game.
It looked as though the LadyCats would make a comeback, but Highland’s defensive plays kept them scoreless through the sixth and seventh innings.
At the top of the seventh inning, Bowling Green committed some costly errors, allowing the Lady Cougars to score four more times.
The game finished with Highland six and Bowling Green 2.
“The Highland game is a sample of what our losses have been this year,” said head coach Craig Smith. “If we give the opposing team extra outs they usually come around and score. We have beat ourselves in all the losses except the Timberland game. The top of Timberlands lineup hit the ball really well, and in places we were not at. Our hitting is coming around and I’m looking for the girls to get some extra base hits in the near future.
“Emma Niemeyer had a great game coming off the bench after sitting out a few games in the Troy tournament and my hope is that she will jump start our offense. For a player to sit that many games and then come out and go 2-3 with a Grand Slam is what this team has embraced this season.
“If we start to play for each other and the LadyCat tradition and settle in and just play softball, this team could be one of the greats in a lineup of great LadyCat teams.”
LadyCats vs Lady Bulldogs
The Bowling Green Lady Cats came together as a team with everything working just right in order to defeat the Louisiana Lady Bulldogs last Thursday.
It all started on the mound. No. 0, Megan Graver, kept the Louisiana players at bay with consistent pitching throughout the game.
With the Lady Cats in the field, Graver made short work of the Lady Bulldog hitters.
At the bottom of the second inning, Graver was able to get on first. It wasn’t long before No. 8, Bella Fairchild, was on base and then No. 23, Delaney Feldmann. With bases full, power hitter No. 21, Emma Niemeyer, stepped up to the plate.
The first pitch was called a ball, and on the second pitch, Niemeyer connected, sending the ball over the center field fence. The grand slam gave the LadyCats a 4 – 0 lead, with only one out. The entire team piled out of the dugout and congratulated all the runners as they crossed home to thunderous cheering from the hometown crowd.
Chandler retired the rest of the lineup, ending the second inning.
Then it was three up and three down for the Lady Bulldogs, as a combination of pitching and fielding kept the Louisiana team scoreless in the second.
The next two Lady Cat players had good hits to center field, but Lady Bulldog, No. .15, Jalaya Ries snagged both fly balls out of the air.
At the top of the fifth inning, Louisiana could not get on base getting three quick outs, putting Bowling Green up to bat again. This time Louisiana’s head coach, Kelsea Calvin, switched pitchers, putting No. 20, Reece Wommack, on the mound.
Even with a fresh pitcher, the LadyCats were able to score again, putting them ahead 6 – 0 when the inning ended.
Neither side could score in the sixth inning, and when Louisiana could not score at the top of the seventh, the game ended.
“Grace got hurt with a non-game related incident,” Smith said. “She practiced Friday and Saturday with no additional complications, so we are hoping with the extra days rest with the holiday she will be ready to go on Tuesday vs Elsberry in an EMO match-up on the road.”
